Fall River duplex damaged by fire

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – A home on Langley Street in Fall River was damaged by an early-morning house fire.

City fire officials say nobody was hurt in the fire, which happened around 1:30 a.m. at 46 Langley Street in Fall River.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, but they told Eyewitness News that it appears to have started outside the home and burned its way inside. Significant fire damage was visible on the front of the building.

There’s no word on how many people lived in the home.