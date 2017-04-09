Kamara, Agudelo score in Revolution’s win over Dynamo

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Kei Kamara and Juan Agudelo scored second-half goals and the New England Revolution beat the Houston Dynamo 2-0 on Saturday.

Neither team had a shot on goal in the first half, but in the 52nd minute, Lee Nguyen nudged the ball past a couple of defenders through to Kamara for a breakaway score. Goalkeeper Tyler Deric blocked the initial shot but the rebound came back to Karama, who scored his second goal this season for New England (2-2-1).

Agudelo, who had sent a close-in header over the charging Deric and the bar during extra time in the first half, scored an insurance goal off a rebound in the 72nd minute after Deric had punched out a cross by Kelyn Rowe. It was Agudelo’s third goal this season.

The Dynamo (3-2-0) came in averaging an MLS-best 2.75 goals per game, led by Erick Torres with six. But Torres didn’t get a shot off, and Cody Cropper turned away the Dynamo’s only shot on target.

