Mass. State Police: fatal wreck caused by street racing

BOXFORD, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say a driver has died after apparently racing another car and causing a three-car crash on Interstate 95.

The crash happened Saturday around 10 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 53 in Boxford.

Police say 38-year-old Michael Espinola, of Peabody, had been speeding in his 1997 BMW convertible on the southbound side of the highway when he crossed into oncoming traffic and struck two other vehicles.

Four people in the other vehicles, including a 12-year-old girl, were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The crash closed three lanes on the northbound side for hours.

Police say prior to the crash, they received multiple reports of two vehicles racing on the southbound side of the highway. The crash remains under investigation.