MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) – The Massachusetts State Police confirm one person was found dead following a car fire at a rest stop in Mansfield Sunday evening.

Police say the car was found burning on route 95 northbound in a rest area around 4 p.m.

Massachusetts State Police are planning to release more information as it becomes available Sunday.

#MAtraffic Rte 95 NB #mansfield car fire in Rest area confirmed single fatality. Release to follow at MSP https://t.co/lN3ziINvHL — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 9, 2017

