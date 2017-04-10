1,000 trees to be given away this spring to homeowners

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – State environmental officials are working with the Arbor Day Foundation once again to give away 1,000 trees this spring to help homeowners conserve energy, reduce utility costs and beautify their neighborhoods.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management says a single mature tree can save $30 annually in heating and cooling costs when planted properly.

Registration for the Energy Saving Trees Program is open and is required in order to reserve a tree. Early registration is recommended.

The trees are four feet to six feet tall and will be distributed in three-gallon containers.

Homeowners will receive planting and care instructions and guidance to maximize energy savings.

DEM has scheduled tree pick-up events in Warren in April and in West Warwick, Providence and North Kingstown in May.