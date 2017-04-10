Celebrate Easter at ‘The Dunk’

New Life Church is sponsoring a big Easter event for the whole family on April 16th at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence! There will be over 30,000 Easter eggs, face painting, a family photo booth where kids can meet the Easter Bunny. This event is open to everyone and admission is free. Doors open at 9:30am with the service event starting at 10:30am, early enough to still keep your Easter lunch or dinner plans! You can check out easteratthedunk.com to learn more and to plan your visit. Bring the whole family!

