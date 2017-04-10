Gas prices up 1 cent in RI, a nickel in Massachusetts

Related Coverage WPRI.com Gas Tracker

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The price of gasoline is up slightly in Rhode Island, rising one penny per gallon since last week.

AAA Northeast says its weekly survey conducted Monday found it costs an average of $2.26 for a gallon of regular.

AAA says the price of gas in Rhode Island is 13 cents below this week’s national average of $2.39.

The price of gas in Rhode Island is 22 cents higher this week than it was at this time last year. At that time, gas was averaging $2.04 per gallon.

AAA found a range of 27 cents, from a low of $2.12 per gallon of regular to a high of $2.39.

Across the border in Massachusetts, gas prices have jumped a nickel per gallon in the past week.

AAA Northeast reports that its weekly survey found self-serve, regular selling for an average of $2.24 per gallon, 5 cents more per gallon than a week ago.

The in-state price is still 15 cents lower than the national average, but 24 cents higher than the Massachusetts price was a year ago.

AAA found a 31-cent range in prices for self-serve, regular, from a low of $2.13 per gallon to a high of $2.44.