Cranston, RI (WPRI) – Nikolas Simijis is a staple of Cranston East athletics. He’s always on the sideline at football games helping out the Thunderbolts and he’s made quite the name for himself on the court as a unified basketball player. Nikolas is what you call a winner. Dating back to Park View Middle School and through three years of high school, Nikolas has been a member of a state championship team. Mark Dondero has his story.

