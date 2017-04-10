In the Kitchen: Baked Salmon Papillote

In the kitchen today, GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Andy Pyle from XO Cafe making Baked Salmon Papillote.
Ingredients:
- 1 6-7 ounce filet of Farro Island Salmon
- 1 tablespoon Ginger, thinly sliced
- 1 clove Garlic, thinly sliced
- 1-2 Kaffir lime leave
- 2 TB Shallot, thinly sliced
- 1 teaspoon Curry powder
- ½ Tomato, cut in 1/8 inch slices
- 4 tablespoons coconut milk
- ½ lime
- 4 leaves Cilantro
- 1 Banana leaf, trimmed to the size of the baking tray
- Fine sea salt
Cooking Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 450 degrees on the bake setting
- Lay out the banana leaf on the tray and put the tomatoes on top in the center. Season the salmon with salt on both sides and place on top of the tomatoes.
- Sprinkle the curry powder on top of the fish. Top the fish with the garlic, shallot, ginger, lime leaves, and cilantro.
- Pour the coconut milk around the bottom of the tomato and fish.
- Wrap the fish in the banana leaf and secure with skewer to keep it closed.
- Bake in the oven at 450 degrees on the bake setting for about 10-12 minutes depending on the thickness of the fish.
- Remove from the oven. Transfer to a plate. Open the “papillote” on the plate and serve accompanied by black rice and crispy plantains