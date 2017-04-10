Jury deliberations to resume in Hernandez’s double-murder trial

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Jury deliberations are scheduled to continue Monday, in the double-murder trial of Aaron Hernandez.

The former NFL player is charged with first-degree murder in the 2012 shootings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. He is also charged with witness intimidation for allegedly shooting his friend Alexander Bradley months later to silence him as a witness to the double shooting.

On Friday, jurors discussed the case for six and a half hours without reaching a verdict.

The jury also sent a note to the judge on Friday, asking about the merits of the testimony of the prosecution’s star witness Alexander Bradley, who has been granted immunity.

Judge Jeffrey Locke of the Suffolk Superior Courthouse read the note to the court, “And it reads as follows: If an immunized witness provides specific testimony that we believe would give enough evidence for a conviction, do we have to have corroborating evidence to that specific piece of testimony?”

Judge Locke says the jury should not rely solely on the testimony of an immunized witness and needs corroboration of at least one element of the crime.

Bradley testified that he say Hernandez shoot two men in 2012 after a brief encounter at a Boston nightclub. Hernandez’s lawyers told the jury Bradley was the shooter, not Hernandez.

The former New England Patriots tight end is already serving a life sentence for the 2012 killing of Odin Lloyd.