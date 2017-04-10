Lawmaker wants to cap minimum wage for Rhode Islanders under 20

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island lawmaker has proposed capping the minimum wage for workers under the age of 20.

Rep. Kenneth Mendonca, R-Portsmouth, was scheduled to testify Monday on his bill before the House Committee on Labor. The legislation would cap hourly pay for employees under 20 at $9.65.

Mendonca said it’s in response to Gov. Gina Raimondo’s proposal to raise the minimum wage for all employees by 90 cents, to $10.50 an hour.

In a news release Monday, Mendonca said increasing the minimum wage for all workers would discourage employers from hiring younger employees. He also said it would drive businesses to cut hours and looking at replacing workers with machines.