Lawmakers push for federal funds for coastal infrastructure

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Some of Rhode Island’s most well-known lawmakers say more needs to be done to protect Rhode Island’s coast in the event of a severe storm.

They held a news conference Monday at Conimicut Point Park, calling for the Trump administration to make federal investments in Rhode Island’s coastal infrastructure.

“This is not just a Rhode Island issue,” said Senator Jack Reed at Monday’s press conference. “When you go down to the Gulf Coast, Alabama, [and] Mississippi, they have the same practical problems.”

According to projections from the Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council, Warwick Neck would be cut off from the rest of the city – temporarily becoming an island – if a severe storm hit the area.

“The whole issue of climate change, which is real, has been disparaged and diminished suggests the administration won’t be responsive to the needs of communities like Warwick and Barrington and Jamestown,” said Sen. Reed.

Senate Democrats have proposed a $1 trillion for infrastructure improvements.

Congressman Jim Langevin, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, and Warwick Mayor Scott Avedisian all took part in Monday’s news conference.