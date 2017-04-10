Man gets consecutive life sentences for 2014 murder of Providence dad

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for shooting and killing a young father in the city back in 2014.

A judge Monday sentenced Justice Andrade to serve consecutive life sentences plus 10 years for the murder of Ty Shon Perry, the Attorney General’s office announced.

Andrade, 23, was convicted in January of first-degree murder, discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm without a license.

Prosecutors proved that Andrade opened fire at a party on River Avenue using a .40-caliber semi-automatic firearm in the early morning hours of July 19, 2014.

Investigators did not believe Perry was the intended target. They said he had no criminal record or known gang affiliations, while Andrade did associate with members of a city gang.

“The murder of Ty Shon Perry, a young man with a promising future, is the latest victim of gang violence,” Attorney General Peter Kilmartin said in a statement.

“We have seen too many innocent people get caught in the crossfire between rival gangs, which always ends with tragedy,” he continued. “It cannot be tolerated, and we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners in our urban communities to effectively investigate and successfully prosecute any individual who uses illegal firearms in advancing criminal street gang activities.”

Perry’s family said he had aspirations of joining the police force, having just graduated from the New England Institute of Technology with an associate’s degree in criminal justice.

There were no other injuries as a result of the shooting.