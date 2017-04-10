Man pleads guilty to two-day crime spree

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man whom prosecutors call a “habitual offender” has pleaded guilty to several charges, in connection with a two-day crime spree that included a carjacking, a robbery, and a police chase.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said a judge sentenced 39-year-old Paul Gagne to 12 to 15 years in prison last week after he changed his plea.

Prosecutors said Gagne’s crime spree began on the morning of July 24, 2014, when he carjacked a 66-year-old woman in a Dunkin Donuts parking lot on North Main Street in Fall River. The next morning, prosecutors said Gagne robbed a convenience store on North Main Street, and was caught on surveillance video driving away in the stolen car. Police spotted the car the next day and said Gagne sped off when they tried to pull him over. At one point, police said Gagne drove the wrong way down a one-way street. Officers caught him after he ditched the car and tried to get away on foot.