No bail for man charged man with murder of missing Fall River woman

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A man accused of killing a woman and burying her body several feet underground was ordered held without bail at his arraignment in Kent County District Court Monday morning.

Police Friday arrested James Lombardi, 32, of Wakefield Avenue and charged him with first-degree murder after finding the remains of Krystal Boswell, 29, buried at 9 Preston Avenue.

Police said detectives learned Lombardi had recently done construction work at the home and was seen digging a hole in the yard on the morning of Sunday, April 2.

Workers outside the home told Eyewitness News the owners were out of town and the house was undergoing renovations so it could be sold.