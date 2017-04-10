PawSox home opener Monday night

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Monday night will mark the 75th Opening Day at McCoy Sadium.

The PawSox will be hosting Syracuse in their 40th home opener.

Opening Ceremonies will include a tribute to first responders from Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Kyle Kendrick will be pitching. He is just one of many players with big league experience on the PawSox roster.

“Majority of the group in the clubhouse have been through that. A majority of the guys have played in the big leagues. Hopefully we can push them through and get some performances out of them. We have some young talent and veteran leadership. Hopefully, we can get them to push through and help us out in Boston,” said PawSox Manager Kevin Bowles.

Monday’s game will air on MYRI-TV starting at 6 p.m.

Fans can also catch 10 Saturday night PawSox home games on MYRI-TV throughout the season.