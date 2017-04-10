Snapped telephone pole after Smithfield car crash

SMITHFIELD. R.I. (WPRI) – Officials in Smithfield were on scene of a car wreck Saturday night after the car veered off the road, and struck a pole.

The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. outside of 349 Waterman Avenue Saturday night.

Smithfield Fire Department Deputy Chief James Grenga says the male driver struck the pole, snapping it in half. The car sustained heavy damage, leaving a trail of debris in the road.

The driver and sole occupant at the time was transported by rescue to Rhode Island Hospital. His condition is unknown.

National Grid responded to the crash to replace the pole. No power outages were reported as a result of the crash.