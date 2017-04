Local music group Tavares who won a Grammy for the soundtrack to the 1977 movie Saturday Night Fever for their song “More Than a Woman” joined us today.

The group will be part of the CBS Special “Stayin’ Alive” A Grammy Salute To The Music Of The Bee Gees.

They’ll be joined on stage during the special with music superstar Jason Derulo to sing their hit song “More Than A Woman”

Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute To The Music Of The Bee Gees airs Sunday night, April 16th at 8 on WPRI.