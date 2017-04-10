Warwick man arrested in Rehoboth on three outstanding warrants

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) – A Warwick man wanted on three outstanding warrants was arrested in Rehoboth Sunday after a routine traffic stop.

Rehoboth Police Sergeant Richard Shailor says 36-year-old Kevin Gonzales was stopped on Tremont Street in Rehoboth Sunday for speeding.

Gonzales attempted to hide his identity by giving the officer a fake name. After further investigation, police were able to identify him.

Gonzales had three outstanding warrants for his arrest, and his license had also been revoked. One of the warrants stemmed from an incident in December 2016 where Gonzales ran from the Rehoboth Police, leading them on a high-speed pursuit until he was apprehended in Warwick by Rhode Island State Police.

In addition to those three warrants, Gonzales is also being charged with operating after revocation subsequent offense, giving a false name to a police officer, and speeding.

He is being held on $4,000 cash bail and will be arraigned at Taunton District Court Monday.