SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — A rollover crash in Somerset sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning.

Officials say two vehicles were involved in the crash that resulted in a Jeep flipping on its side in the front yard of a home on Chace St.

No word on the condition of the victims or what may have caused the crash.

Eyewitness News has crews on scene and will update this story as information becomes available.