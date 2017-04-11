Annual celebrity classic moving from RI to Connecticut in August

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island native Jeffrey Osborne and his celebrity charity classic is leaving the Ocean State this year and heading to Foxwoods Resort Casino.

Organizers say the event – which previously was held at Carnegie Abbey in Portsmouth – will still benefit Rhode Island charities, but they hope to raise more money in Connecticut.

Money raised will still be used to benefit Rhode Islanders.

“I feel like it fills my heart with joy to be able to give back to my hometown,” said Jeffrey Osborne. “There are a lot of people here who could use assistance so I’m just trying to help out.”

This year’s event runs August 6 through August 8.

So far, Osborne has given more than $750,000 to Rhode Island non-profit organizations.

“We’ll be able to bring in more celebrities in,” said Osborne. “It’s just a great move.”

Osborne tells Eyewitness News this year they’ll have a softball game, a comedy show, a celebrity poker game, and golf.

Jeffrey Osborne Celebrity Classic 2016 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The 5th Annual Jeffrey Osborne Celebrity Classic kicked off in Portsmouth, RI on Sunday August 7, 2016. A VIP Meet & Greet pre-party was held to kick off the 5th Annual Jeffrey Osborne Celebrity Classic Jeffrey Osborne and Irving "Magic" Johnson make a smiling entrance. Tony Petrarca meets Jeffrey and Magic. Providence College Men's Basketball Coach, Ed Cooley reunites with Magic. Photo: WPRI 12 / Max Gelsomino Smokey Robinson has come back to the event as a long time supporter. Magic works his fundraising magic. A large silent auction with sports memorabilia was part of the fundraising.