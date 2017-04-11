Annual celebrity classic moving from RI to Connecticut in August

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island native Jeffrey Osborne and his celebrity charity classic is leaving the Ocean State this year and heading to Foxwoods Resort Casino.
Organizers say the event – which previously was held at Carnegie Abbey in Portsmouth – will still benefit Rhode Island charities, but they hope to raise more money in Connecticut.
Money raised will still be used to benefit Rhode Islanders.
“I feel like it fills my heart with joy to be able to give back to my hometown,” said Jeffrey Osborne. “There are a lot of people here who could use assistance so I’m just trying to help out.”
This year’s event runs August 6 through August 8.
So far, Osborne has given more than $750,000 to Rhode Island non-profit organizations.
“We’ll be able to bring in more celebrities in,” said Osborne. “It’s just a great move.”
Osborne tells Eyewitness News this year they’ll have a softball game, a comedy show, a celebrity poker game, and golf.