Dying dog abandoned in Johnston; RISPCA offering reward

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who abandoned a small dog in a Johnston parking lot.

“It was a cowardly act from a heartless person,” said RISPCA Director Dr. E.J. Finnocchio.

The dog, described by the RISPCA as a 7- to 10-year-old male Chihuahua, was found inside a sealed box in the parking lot of the Atwood Avenue PetSmart store in Johnston.

Tyler Iannotti was working, sweeping the lot with a partner, when he found the box early Saturday morning. He said he heard barking coming from inside the box, which was labelled “Christmas ornaments.”

“I go over to open the box, but it was completely tied shut,” Iannotti recalled. He said he cut it open, expecting to find puppies, but instead discovered the lethargic adult dog. He said it looked like the dog had been left there for hours.

“It was kind of just horrible,” he said.

Iannotti brought the dog home to his fiancée, Caitlyn Petracca, who was shocked to see the dog’s condition.

“You see it all the time on the news, you know,” Petracca said. “But once you see it in a box in your living room, it’s a whole different ballgame. It was hard.”

Petracca and Iannotti took the dog to Ocean State Veterinary Specialists in East Greenwich, where hours later it was euthanized. Veterinarians found the dog had severe dental disease, eye problems and other signs of neglect, Finnocchio said.

Johnston police tell Eyewitness News they are actively investigating the incident. Finnocchio said the RISPCA received an anonymous tip Tuesday that he hopes will lead them to find the person responsible.

“When we apprehend this person I’ll do everything in my power to put them in a box at the ACI,” he said.

Finnocchio said the person responsible would likely face a felony charge of abandonment of an animal, death resulting. He said people who can no longer take care of their pets should bring them to a local animal shelter, or to a police or fire department.