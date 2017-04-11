In the Kitchen: Fire Roasted Tomato Salsa and Sauteed Calamari

Discover Newport brings us Chef David Michael from Diego’s to show us how to make their Fire Roasted Tomato Salsa with Sauteed Calamari.

Salsa Ingredients:

  • 10 Roma Tomatoes, whole
  • 1 Jalapenos with seeds, whole
  • 6 Garlic Cloves, whole
  • 1/2 cup Cilantro
  • 1 small Chipotle Peppers in adobe
  • 2 Dried Guajillos
  • 2 Dried Cascabel
  • 1 small Dried Chipotle
  • 2 tbsp Lime Juice
  • 2 tbsp Red Wine Vinegar
  • 1 1/2 tsp Black pepper, ground
  • Salt, to taste

Directions:

  1. In a skillet toast the dried chilis until warm and aromatic, remove from heat, soak in hot water submerged for 20 min
  2. Dry roast the tomatoes, garlic, and jalapenos on skillet over medium heat until charred and soft, remove from heat, set aside to cool
  3. In a blender combine all ingredients, blend thoroughly
  4. Adjust salt and pepper if needed
  5. Enjoy

Calamari Ingredients:

  • 1 lb Calamari, 1/4” rings and tentacles
  • 3 cups Roasted Tomato
  • 2 ears Corn, charred (optional)
  • 1 cup Pinto Beans (optional)
  • 2 Limes, 8 wedges per lime
  • 4 sprigs Cilantro
  • 8 Corn Tortillas
  • 1/4 cup + 1 tbsp Canola Oil
  • Black Pepper, to taste

Directions:

  1. In a skillet or sauté pan, heat 1/4 cup oil over medium high heat
  2. Add the calamari, season with salt and pepper, sauté for 30 seconds
  3. Add roasted tomato salsa, reduce heat to medium, cover, simmer for 5 min
  4. In a separate skillet heat the remaining oil, squeeze and rub 1 lime wedge on each tortilla, season tortillas with salt and pepper
  5. Take turns heating tortillas in skillet allow them to crisp and char a little
  6. Add beans and corn  to the skillet with calamari (optional)
  7. Remove from heat
  8. Transfer to serving bowl, serve with tortillas, cilantro and lime wedges
  9. Enjoy

 

