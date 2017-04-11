Judge denies Dan Doyle’s request for new trial

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A nonprofit founder convicted last year of embezzling more than $1 million from the organization has been denied a new trial.

Dan Doyle, who founded the Institute for International Sport three decades ago, was found guilty in December of all 18 charges he faced, including embezzlement, forgery, and obtaining money under false pretenses. In early March, he filed a motion for a new trial.

The judge who presided over the three-month trial, Superior Court Associate Justice Melanie Wilk Thunberg, issued a written statement Tuesday denying the request, saying the evidence presented supports the jury’s verdict.

“This Court concludes that no reasonable mind considering the evidence in light of the jury charge and independently assessing ‘the credibility of witnesses and…the weight of the evidence’ would have reached a verdict other than the one this jury returned.”

Thunberg said the jury was an “acutely attentive, conscientious and dedicated group” in assessing the testimony of 65 witnesses and the content of 437 exhibits.

The prosecution successfully argued that Doyle used more than $1 million of the Institute’s funds on his daughters’ college tuition and other personal expenses such as groceries, clothing, cosmetic eye surgery, and hundreds of trips to Starbucks.

Doyle, 67, has not yet been sentenced. The maximum penalties for his convictions add up to 205 years in prison.