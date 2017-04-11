Local collector honors servicemen and women

Walt Buteau recently paid a visit to Donnie Palumbo’s Pawtucket basement, to check out his thousands of pieces of memorabilia that represent police and fire departments from across the globe.

Palumbo is a 23-year civilian employee with the Providence Police Department, who – at one point – aspired to become an officer when he was a police explorer.

Palumbo stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Tuesday morning to share some of his incredible collection, and discuss the passion project further.

