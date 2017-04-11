Man accused of crashing into Providence restaurant arraigned

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man police said was under the influence of drugs when he crashed into a restaurant was arraigned in Providence District Court Tuesday morning.

In court, prosecutors said Michael Ducharme, 56, was on heroin when his van plowed through the front of El Chapin restaurant on Plainfield Street March 27. Police said officers at the scene had to give Ducharme a dose of Narcan.

Following the arraignment, the judge allowed Ducharme to remain free on personal recognizance. Ducharme pleaded not guilty to charges in traffic court last week, where a judge ordered his license suspended.

No one in the restaurant was hurt in the crash.

