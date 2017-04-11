Mold found at Central High School

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Some classrooms at Central High School in Providence will be temporarily closed off to clean mold possibly caused by recent water damage.

After noticing the damage, the Providence Public School District says it ordered inspection and air quality testing.

School officials say mold was found in three classrooms on the second and third floors.

In a statement the school district says, “The results show that damaged masonry on the building’s exterior has allowed water damage inside the building. The safety and physical learning environment of our students and teachers is our top priority.”

Officials also say repairs have been timed over vacation to minimize disruption to students and teachers and also noted that the City along with PPSD will continue to make capital investments in the school to ensure they are safe environments for all.

The school district says it will update students and their families if any other issues arise.