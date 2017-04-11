Musician J. Geils found dead in Massachusetts home

GROTON, Mass. (WPRI/AP) — John Warren Geils Jr., founder and guitarist of the J. Geils Band, has died at the age of 71.

According to Groton police, officers on Tuesday paid a visit to Geils’ home on Graniteville Road to perform a well-being check and found him unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it appears at this time that Geils died of natural causes and no foul play is suspected.

Police are investigating, however, saying it’s standard procedure for all unattended deaths.

The J. Geils Band was founded in 1967 in Worcester, while Geils was studying at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

The band’s first big hit “Love Stinks,” a rant against unrequited love, was the title song on their 1980 album.

Their song “Centerfold,” from the album “Freeze Frame” was released in 1981 and eventually charted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in February 1982. It stayed there for six weeks and was featured on MTV.