New charges filed against suspect in Valentine’s Day kidnapping, sex assault

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Providence man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl on Valentine’s Day is facing additional charges after prosecutors said two more victims have come forward – bringing the total to four.

Police said Francis Scott posed as an Uber driver, lured an underage girl into his car, and attacked her on Feb. 14. Following Scott’s initial arrest, police said a second victim came forward claiming Scott also assaulted her after posing as an Uber driver.

He was due for a bail hearing in Providence District Court Tuesday to face charges in both of those cases. However, Scott waived his right to the hearing, admitting there was enough evidence for him to be held.

While in court, Scott was arraigned on two additional second-degree assault charges.

Mark Cameron, inspector of prosecution for the Providence Police Department, said Scott met two additional victims through Facebook and allegedly assaulted them.

Cameron said the girls came forward after seeing Scott’s picture on the news.

Police are urging any other possible victims to come forward.

Scott was ordered held on $10,000 bail with surety for each of the two new charges.

