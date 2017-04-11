Petco won’t be charged in death of pug during nail trim

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP/WPRI) — Petco will not face charges in last month’s death of a 5-year-old pug that was getting his nails trimmed at a Rhode Island store.

Dr. Ernest Finocchio from the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals told Eyewitness News investigators found no evidence employees acted recklessly or with intent to hurt the animal, named Ollie.

A Petco spokeswoman extended condolences to the dog’s owners in an email, saying the company was not surprised with the agency’s findings. The pet store chain previously blamed the dog’s death on a longer than normal soft palate blocking his airway.

Finnochio did say Petco needs to come up with a logical reason why a perfectly healthy dog died of respiratory distress at one of the company’s stores.

He said he saw a deficit in training at the Middletown location and said more training is needed.

Rep. Joseph Shekarchi, D-Warwick, has introduced a bill that would require animal groomers to be licensed. No license is currently required in the state.

When asked about the bill, Finocchio said, if through more training, workers become more aware of the proper restraint of animals and their safety and well-being, “why wouldn’t someone want that?”

The dog’s owners – who disagreed with Petco’s assessment of their pet’s death – have previously said the bill isn’t tough enough.

