Police issue Silver Alert for missing Providence man, 89

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing elderly man in Providence.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Rudolph Aleardi, 89.

Aleardi, who police said suffers from dementia, PTSD, and hearing loss, was last seen walking north on Chalkstone Avenue in Providence.

Aleardi is said to be a white man who is 6’2″, 220 pounds, with brown eyes and black and gray hair.

He was wearing a black shirt, tan pants, and tan shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VA Police Department at 401-457-3008.