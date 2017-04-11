Police nab 2 men suspected of robberies across SE Mass

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Two men are suspected of numerous robberies in half-a-dozen Southeastern Massachusetts communities, New Bedford police said Tuesday.

New Bedford police said detectives arrested 21-year-old Isaiah Garcia Jr. in connection with six armed robberies in the city over the past two months:

A Rent-A-Center on Feb. 8

Two Family Dollar Stores; one on March 18, the other on March 29

A Dollar General, also on March 29

Sunrise Bakery on April 4

A Domino’s Pizza on April 5

Detectives also arrested 28-year-old Cesar Berroa, whom they said took part in the Family Dollar and Dollar General robberies on March 29.

New Bedford police said both Garcia and Berroa were suspected of several more robberies in the city, and that additional charges were likely. Detectives have also linked Garcia to robberies in Fall River, Somerset and Seekonk, while they’ve connected Berroa to robberies in Dartmouth, Fairhaven and Somerset.

A judge ordered both men to be held on $10,000 each at their arraignments Monday. They are due back in court in May.