Poll: Raimondo’s job approval on the upswing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo’s approval rating is on the upswing this year as she looks ahead to her 2018 re-election race, according to a poll released Tuesday.

The survey of 473 Rhode Island registered voters by the website Morning Consult found 48% approved of the job Raimondo is doing, while 45% disapproved. The last time Morning Consult released Raimondo’s job approval, in September, her rating was only 38%.

“Raimondo’s numbers have markedly improved since our last rankings in September 2016, up by 20 net percentage points,” Kyle Dropp, Morning Consult’s chief research officer, said in an email. “Only one other governor – Louisiana’s John Bel Edwards – has moved that much since September.”

However, the poll also shows Raimondo is “currently the 13th most unpopular governor in the country,” Dropp noted.

The Rhode Island results were gathered through weekly online national polling of about 85,000 U.S. registered voters conducted by Morning Consult from January through March – an unusually long period of time to test a job approval rating, though a shorter duration than it has used for previous polls. The margin of error for the Rhode Island results is plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse also saw an increase in his approval rating in the Morning Consult poll, coming in at 59% over the winter compared with 52% last September. Democratic U.S. Sen. Jack Reed’s approval rating was unchanged, at 63%, giving him the 12th-highest approval of any U.S. senator.

Raimondo’s numbers are likely to draw the most attention, though, as political observers analyze what they mean for her re-election campaign next year. She won the 2014 election with just 41% of the vote in a three-way field against Republican Allan Fung and the late Robert Healey, meaning her approval rating in the new poll is higher than her original share of the vote.

The two political parties are already exchanging fire over Raimondo’s record, more than 18 months before Election Day.

The Democratic Governors Association says it’s spent about $175,000 so far airing a TV and digital ad that talks up Raimondo’s proposal to offer two years of free tuition at in-state colleges. And the state Democratic Party recently brought back its former chairman, Bill Lynch, to run political defense for her.

“Governor Raimondo remains laser focused on creating jobs and improving Rhode Island’s economy,” spokesman Mike Raia said in an email. “The Rhode Islanders she talks to in coffee shops across the state are encouraged that businesses have added 15,000 jobs since the 2014 election and that Rhode Island’s unemployment rate is below the national average for the first time since 2005. There will always be more work to do.”

But the Republican Governors Association thinks Raimondo – one of only 16 Democratic governors in the country – is a prime target for defeat in 2018. The RGA has been issuing a string of news releases and tweets attacking Raimondo’s record on jobs and the UHIP computer fiasco.

“Over 500 days away from her reelection, failed Democrat governor Gina Raimondo and her allies are going to great lengths to distract from her mounting failures as governor,” RGA spokesman John Burke said Monday. “Voters will remember these issues come 2018, and no matter how hard Raimondo and her allies try to cover her failures now, they know who is responsible,” he added.

The RGA is taking the lead in part because no Republican has officially kicked off a challenge to Raimondo yet. The three names most frequently floated are 2014 nominee and Cranston mayor Fung, former state Rep. Joe Trillo and former Alex + Ani CEO Giovanni Feroce, though GOP Chairman Brandon Bell said last week others could emerge.

On Monday, Fung said he is “taking a serious look at the race,” but wouldn’t be making any announcements until later in the year. Trillo said he is forming an exploratory committee and is talking with consultants and others in Washington, but doesn’t “see any reason to rush into this.” (He also said he was willing to fight Fung in a primary if they both run.) Feroce has also been publicly keeping his options open.

One initial advantage Raimondo will have, in addition to incumbency, is money. The governor had $1.8 million in her campaign account at the close of last year, a sizable sum for a Rhode Island politician so far out from an election, according to a Board of Elections filing.

In the Senate, meanwhile, Whitehouse has already kicked off his own 2018 re-election campaign. Among Republicans, state Rep. Bobby Nardolillo is scheduled to formally launch his challenge against Whitehouse next month, while former R.I. Supreme Court Associate Justice Robert Flanders has formed an exploratory committee.

Reed is not up for re-election again until 2020.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com. He writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram