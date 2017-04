This morning on The Rhode Show, we learned all about this year’s Ocean State Tour de Cure for the American Diabetes Association. It all takes place on June 4 at URI.

When you register:

You’re raising awareness in your community about diabetes

You’re supporting life-saving research

You’re helping people who are discriminated against because they have diabetes

You can be involved. Get the details here: http://main.diabetes.org/site/TR/TourdeCure/TourAdmin?pg=entry&fr_id=11688