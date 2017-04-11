RIDOT taking steps to improve walking, wheelchair access for North, South Main

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — To improve safety for pedestrians and wheelchair users in a high-traffic area, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) sent out a traffic advisory Tuesday that they’ll start work on North Main Street and South Main Street in Providence between James and Smith Streets.

Among the necessary changes are milling — or tearing up the top surface — and then repaving the road. It’s all to bring the street up to compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Last month, RIDOT worked on sidewalks and wheelchair ramps.

The resurfacing of the road will start next Tuesday, April 18. Drivers will want to take care because raised structures will be exposed, like utility covers, manholes, and drainage grates, in both the travel lanes and parking spots. Most of the work and lane restrictions will be taking place during the evening, but some day work could be possible.

The project will pause in June for a gas main to be replaced by National Grid. The entire project is expected to be finished in August.