Serious crash in Warren sends 4 to hospital

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — Four people were transported to the hospital following a serious crash in Warren Tuesday night, town police confirm.

The crash occurred just after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Metacom Avenue and Child Street.

Crews arrived to find one vehicle rolled over on its side.

Police said the victims’ injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Eyewitness News has calls out to Warren officials for more information. This story will be updated with the latest.