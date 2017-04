PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Two male teenagers are in custody after a “small” bathroom fire broke out at Hope High School on Providence’s East Side Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the school around 9:30 a.m., according to an incident report. The fire was contained to the bathroom, but smoke made its way into the hallway.

After an investigation, a 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy were apprehended. The juveniles are both students at Hope, according to the report.