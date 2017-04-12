Bob’s Stores, Eastern Mountain Sports to close 3 local stores

Related Coverage Local Eastern Mountain Sports locations to close

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The owner of Bob’s Stores and Eastern Mountain Sports is filing for bankruptcy again, and it means 48 stores are expected to close from Maine to Maryland.

Three stores will close in Southern New England. The Bob’s Stores in Seekonk and in South Attleboro (in a plaza with the set-to-close Big Kmart) will be closing. Middletown’s Eastern Mountain Sports will also close.

According to a bankruptcy court filing in Maryland, liquidation sales are set to start Wednesday, April 12, and final closure must occur 10 weeks from that date, on June 21.

The Bob’s Stores location on Route 5 in Cranston is not on the list for closure.

About a year ago, Bob’s then-parent company, Vestis Retail Group, filed for Chapter 11. It led to the closing of the Eastern Mountain Sports stores in Warwick and Foxboro, as well as six other EMS stores and a Bob’s in Maine.