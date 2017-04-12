Cardi’s supports upcoming 5k Road Race

This morning in The Rhode Home we were joined by Trooper Amy Jackman and Trooper Neil Kelly of The Rhode Island State Police, as well as NiRoPe – Nick, Ron and Pete Cardi.

They discussed the upcoming 5K Foot Pursuit Road Race taking place on Sunday, April 30th at the North Beach Club House at Narragansett Town Beach, while Nick, Ron and Pete discussed the latest in their outdoor furniture collection available at Cardi’s.

To find out how you can get involved in this worthy cause please visit http://risp.ri.gov/

For more on Cardi’s Furniture & Mattress, head here: https://www.cardis.com/