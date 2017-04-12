Doctor: Injuries more common in younger athletes

(WPRI) — After a long winter of being cooped up indoors, many kids are excited to get outside and start playing spring sports. But, it’s important to make sure they don’t overdo it.

Orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist Dr. James Maher said sports-related injuries are becoming more common in younger athletes.

“The kids seem to be doing sports, the same sport, year round so that just puts a toll on their body parts and they don’t have a chance to rest,” Maher said, adding that the most common spring sport-related injury is found in young baseball players. “That ulnar collateral ligament that sometimes requires Tommy John surgery is a frequent problem nowadays.”

To avoid the injury, pitchers should limit the number of pitches they throw per game. For example, young pitchers can safely throw 40 pitches per game, while older players may be able to double that amount.

“You want to make sure there are several days of rest in between,” Maher said.

While shoulder and elbow injuries are common in softball and tennis players, the doctor said other athletes should pay special attention to different body parts.

“The knee and the ankle are more common with lacrosse and track and field. Golf takes a toll on one’s back, so those are some of the more common injuries,” Maher said.

Of course, staying in decent shape and proper nutrition – including plenty of protein and carbohydrates – are common sense ways to help prevent injuries, he said.