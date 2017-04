EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Spring has arrived – and with it comes the annual bouts with sneezing and sniffling as temperatures rise and plants produce pollen.

Dr. Robert Settipane of the Allergy and Asthma Center in East Providence said he’s already had people come in with allergy symptoms from rising pollen counts.

In the above video, Dr. Settipane explains why he expects this allergy season will be particularly bad.