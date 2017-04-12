Hearing on RI ‘sick time’ bill

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A State Senate committee will be holding a hearing later today, on a bill that would require all employers to provide their workers with earned sick time.

It’s a proposal that Governor Gina Raimondo has been advocating for, and spoke about during her State of the State in January. If the 13 page bill is passed, it would go into effect January 1, 2018. “Our neighbors across New England, in fact all across the Country are considering or have passed modern, common sense paid sick leave laws,” Governor Raimondo said.

The measure calls for employees to accrue sick time at a rate of one hour for every 30 hours worked and caps out at 56 hours. This time could be used for a personal illness or that of a family member.

Greg Esmay, a local Massachusetts restaurant owner who has been issuing sick time since a similar law went on the books in his state in 2015, told Eyewitness News, “I don’t want to disparage the people who honestly used it, but a lot of it appears to be people who just wanted a day off and they get it paid so they might as well just take it.”

The bill also says you would be able to carry over your sick time to the next calendar year, however, it still would include the 56 hour cap.