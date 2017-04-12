In the Kitchen: Pan Roasted Monkfish

Chef Raymond Montaquila of The Coast Guard House Restaurant, joins us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Pan Roasted Monkfish.

Ingredients:

  • 6 oz coconut milk
  • 2 tbs red curry paste
  • 3 cups vegetable stock
  • 4 kaffir lime leaves
  • 2 cups butternut or acorn squash
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 4 baby bok choy
  • 8 radishes
  • 6 scallions
  • 2 lbs monkfish

Directions:

  1. Cut monkfish into thin fillets about 2 oz each
  2. Season with salt and pepper and cook on one side until caramelized
  3. Combine the coconut milk, kafir lime leaves, vegetable stock and heavy cream and bring to a boil.
  4. Remove lime leaves
  5. Peel and cube squash and toss with salt and olive oil. Roast until just tender
  6. Slice radish very thin (on a mandolin if possible)
  7. Slice scallions 1/8 of an inch
  8. Wash and quarter bok choy, dry thoroughly and sear cut side down on both sides (can be done in same pan as monkfish)
  9. To finish…4 pieces of monkfish per plate. Cover with sauce, squash, bok choy, radish and scallions

