In the Kitchen: Pan Roasted Monkfish

Chef Raymond Montaquila of The Coast Guard House Restaurant, joins us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Pan Roasted Monkfish.
Ingredients:
- 6 oz coconut milk
- 2 tbs red curry paste
- 3 cups vegetable stock
- 4 kaffir lime leaves
- 2 cups butternut or acorn squash
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 4 baby bok choy
- 8 radishes
- 6 scallions
- 2 lbs monkfish
Directions:
- Cut monkfish into thin fillets about 2 oz each
- Season with salt and pepper and cook on one side until caramelized
- Combine the coconut milk, kafir lime leaves, vegetable stock and heavy cream and bring to a boil.
- Remove lime leaves
- Peel and cube squash and toss with salt and olive oil. Roast until just tender
- Slice radish very thin (on a mandolin if possible)
- Slice scallions 1/8 of an inch
- Wash and quarter bok choy, dry thoroughly and sear cut side down on both sides (can be done in same pan as monkfish)
- To finish…4 pieces of monkfish per plate. Cover with sauce, squash, bok choy, radish and scallions