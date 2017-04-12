Joey McIntyre talks ‘Return of the Mac’

Joey McIntyre is best known for his success with New Kids on the Block, but he has recently taken on many roles in comedies, like “The Heat” and “The McCarthys”. Now, he’s taking on the role of his lifetime – literally.

The singer/actor is starring in a new series, “Return of the Mac”, based on his own life. Joey plays a devoted husband, a loving father of three, and at 43, he’s still the youngest member of New Kids on the Block (NKOTB), but what he really wants is to be taken seriously as an actor. Such is the premise of the new scripted television comedy series, RETURN OF THE MAC on Pop.

Joey McIntyre took some time to chat with “The Rhode Show” via satellite on Wednesday morning, before the show’s premiere.

“Return of the Mac” is produced by T Group Productions and executive produced by Donnie Wahlberg, Jenny McCarthy, Joey McIntyre, Jenny Daly, Paul Greenberg and Tim Gibbons.

The show premieres Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. on Pop.