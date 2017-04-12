Jurors enter fourth day of deliberations for Hernandez trail

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The fourth day of deliberations will begin Wednesday in the double murder trial of former New England Patriot’s player Aaron Hernandez.

The jury received the case on Friday but has yet to reach a verdict.

Hernandez is accused of shooting two men to death in Boston back in 2012, after one of them allegedly spilled a drink on him at a night club.

Defense lawyers claim Hernandez’s former friend Alexander Bradly shot the men over a drug deal.

The 27-year-old Hernandez is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.