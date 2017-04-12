Man charged in woman’s overdose death pleads no contest

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man who prosecutors say killed a Cranston woman by selling her a fatal dose of a drug laced with the painkiller fentanyl pleaded nolo contendere during a change of plea hearing at Providence Superior Court Wednesday morning.

Aaron Andrade initially pleaded not guilty to several charges in the death of Kristen Coutu of Cranston.

The Attorney General’s Office believes this is the first time in the state someone has pleaded to murder for selling illicit drugs that led to someone’s death.

Andrade was accused of selling an illicit drug containing “nearly pure fentanyl” to Coutu, who was found unresponsive in her mother’s car in February 2014. The cause of death was ruled to be fentanyl intoxication.

Coutu’s mother took the stand during Andrade’s bail hearing in 2015 and said her daughter went to rehab. She says Coutu started dating a heroin user afterward thinking she could help him.

“She wanted to help him shake the heroin habit, and instead ended up getting hooked on heroin,” said Suzanne Coutu.