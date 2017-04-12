Mold forces closure of Central High School Thursday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Students at Central High School in Providence will start spring break a day early as the city works to clean up classrooms where mold was found last month.

In a message to parents, district officials said the repairs will begin a day earlier than planned, meaning students will be off April 13 through April 21.

Earlier this week, the district confirmed mold was found in three classrooms on the second and third floors of the Fricker Street school. Officials said the mold may have been related to recent water damage and ordered an inspection and air quality testing.

“The results show that damaged masonry on the building’s exterior has allowed water damage inside the building,” the school department said in a statement. “The safety and physical learning environment of our students and teachers is our top priority.”

The mold problem has renewed calls from education leaders across the state to invest in school infrastructure. A new group led by the Rhode Island AFL–CIO known as the Fix Our Schools Now Coalition has called for state leaders to increase funding for school building repairs.

The R.I. Department of Education (RIDE) is currently in the process of studying the infrastructure challenges of every school building in the state. A report assessing the needs of the state’s schools is expected to be released later this year.

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan