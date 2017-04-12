New Bedford man to appear in traffic court after crash injures 23-year-old

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A 30-year-old New Bedford man will appear in traffic court following a crash involving a motorcycle and another car.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on Route 24 South in Taunton.

According to police, a Mazda clipped a motorcycle while possibly changing lanes. That motorcycle was then hit by another car.

The 23-year-old New Hampshire man driving the motorcycle was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with severe injuries.

A reconstruction team was called in to take pictures. The roads were reopened around 7:30 Tuesday night.