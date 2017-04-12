Officials break ground on new Warwick hotel

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Construction on what will be Warwick’s seventeenth hotel is officially underway.

Mayor Scott Avedisian, Governor Gina Raimondo, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, Congressman Jim Langevin and developer Michael D’Ambra took part in a ceremonial groundbreaking Wednesday morning for the new Hyatt Place.

The 125-room hotel will be located near the InterLink train station and T.F. Green Airport. It’s part of the larger City Centre Warwick redevelopment project.

Avedisian said building Hyatt Place provided 145 construction jobs and 30 permanent jobs once the hotel is finished. It will also be the first hotel to have direct access to T.F. Green’s parking garage.

“Ten years ago, there was an asphalt and concrete plant here and contaminated brownfield sites next door,” said Avedisian at Wednesday’s ceremony. “Bit by bit, the remediation has allowed us to redevelop and re-purpose City Centre.”

Hyatt Place is scheduled to open by May 2018.