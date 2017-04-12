PARL stresses importance of spaying, neutering your pet

(WPRI) — Each Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brings in a pet who needs a new home, but this week it was a little different.

This week PARL brought in Tucker. Tucker isn’t up for adoption. Instead, he is one of the many pets the shelter had adopted out.

PARL is hoping his story can help spread the word about the importance of having your pet spayed or neutered.

Tucker was part of an unexpected litter of puppies that were brought to the shelter in need of a home.

PARL said there are many places people can go for low-cost spaying and neutering services – including the shelter.

Any puppy older than 4 months, can be spayed or neutered.

If you’d like to adopt any of the animals up for adoption at PARL, go the shelter’s website or call at 401-421-1399.